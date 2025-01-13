Metro

Metro extends fare suspensions for bus and rail service

By City News Service

Bus moving across the 6th street bridge in LA.
Getty

Metro will continue to provide free rides on its trains and buses while the wildfire crisis continues.

That announcement was made Sunday by LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who is also chair of the Metro Board of Directors. "Given the threat that the fires and severe winds continue to pose to our region, I've authorized @metrolosangeles to continue free fares systemwide while these conditions exist," Hahn posted on social media.

Metro had previously announced fare suspensions through this past weekend. The agency said the suspensions are aimed at ensuring "that residents can travel safely to reunite with loved ones, reach shelters or deliver essential donations to those in need."

The agency has also developed an interactive map displaying its bus and rail routes that connect to fire-related resource centers. The map uses data linked to the county and CALFIRE, "ensuring real-time accuracy," and can be found here.

Meanwhile, the Metro A Line on Saturday resumed normal services after crews completed removing fallen trees and debris and repairing overhead power lines between the Southwest Museum and Fillmore stations, the agency said.

The alternative shuttle service between the stations was canceled.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, all rail lines were operating normally, and two bus lines, the 233 and 761, had resumed regular service after temporary detours.

Following is the latest information about Metro's service. Bus service detours:

  • 180: Detouring between Sunset/Vermont and Los Feliz/San Fernando
    using Sunset to Fountain Avenue, Hyperion Avenue to San Fernando Road.
  • 217: Detouring between Sunset/Vermont to Fountain Avenue, to
    Hyperion Avenue, to San Fernando Road.
  • 690: Detouring between Foothill/Arroyo and Paxton/McLay using both
    directions of I-210.

The following bus lines have been canceled until further notice due to fire activity:

  • 134
  • 602

The following bus lines have suspended segments due to fire activity:

  • 660/662 (Altadena): No service north of Washington Boulevard.
  • Metro Micro in Pasadena, Altadena and Sierra Madre, service is suspended north of Woodbury Road, New York Drive and Sierra Madre Boulevard.

More information regarding detours can be found on Metro Los Angeles' Facebook page, the Transit App, or online at metro.net. Service information is also available in Spanish and English by calling 323-466-3876.

