Metro Riders Get 50% Off Interactive Super Bowl Experience Tickets

People can get up to 50% off their admission ticket to the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Los Angeles by riding Metro to the event and showing a TAP Card at the box office.

The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's is an interactive football-themed attraction that will fill the halls of the Los Angeles Convention Center On Feb. 5-6 and Feb 10-12. Fans can get player autographs, take photographs with the Vince Lombardi trophy and play interactive games. The event will also include sponsor displays and giveaways, youth football clinics and the NFL Shop presented by Visa.

The discount promotion for Metro riders is one of several ways Metro and Super Bowl organizers are encouraging fans to take advantage of public transportation due to limited parking available at the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 and events leading up to the game.

“We look forward to delivering an unforgettable, first-rate Super Bowl experience," said Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Kathryn Schloessman. "That starts with ensuring fans have the resources necessary to safely and effectively navigate the city, from utilizing the LA Metro to navigate downtown to the fan shuttle service at SoFi Stadium on gameday.''

People can get to the L.A. Convention Center, which is one block from Figueroa Street, on Metro by taking the A (Blue) Line train, E (Expo) Line train or J (Silver) Line bus to Pico Station.

The Super Bowl also encouraged fans attending the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium to get to the game via Metro, as parking around the game and at outside lots around Los Angeles and Inglewood will be limited.

Offsite parking is available around Inglewood and Los Angeles, which will cost between $40 and $60. The lots open at 10:30 a.m., with shuttle service to the stadium beginning at 11 a.m. The stadium's gates will open at 11:30 a.m. The game will kick off at around 3:30 p.m.

Onsite parking at the stadium will cost attendees $120 for a standard size automobile, $240 for a limousine or sprinter van, $300 for a mini bus and $360 for a bus.

Parking permits and shuttle passes can be purchased at parksuperbowl.com. The general public can begin purchasing parking permits and shuttle passes on Monday, and access code sales began on Jan. 18.

Metro will offer free bus shuttle service between the C (Green) Line Hawthorne/Lennox Station and the stadium.

“We couldn't be more excited to be serving as a trusted public transportation partner for Super Bowl LVI and we are looking forward to providing an outstanding experience for the tens of thousands of sports fans joining us from all over the country,'' said Metro CEO Stephanie N. Wiggins.

“We invite attendees of the Super Bowl Experience event as well as the game to grab your TAP card and join us for a safe, enjoyable and car-free ride that will save you both time and money.''

Riders can plan their trip on the Transit app or at Metro.net.