San Clemente

Metrolink and Amtrak service resumes after slide repairs in San Clemente

The tracks were covered in dirt and rocks from a Jan. 24 slide on private property.

By Jonathan Lloyd

San Clemente's Mariposa Bridge was damaged in a January 2023 landslide.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley

Metrolink and Amtrak passenger rail service through the San Clemente area resumed Monday after a nearly two-month closure due to a rockslide that fell onto the tracks.

Work is complete on a a 200-foot-long retaining wall designed to protect the tracks from more falling rocks, dirt and debris after a series of winter storms soaked hillsides in Southern California. A landslide on private property Jan. 24 above the tracks sent rocks and debris onto the Mariposa Trail Pedestrian Bridge and rail line.

Mar 5

Amtrak service between San Diego and Orange County resumes on limited schedule

San Clemente Jan 25

Landslide in San Clemente damages bridge and halts train service

Freight trains began using the line in recent weeks and some limited passenger service resumed on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains as repair work continued. Full service for both Metrolink and Amtrak resumed Monday morning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"In the past week, the Metrolink and OCTA construction team and Metrolink’s track department integrated a more comprehensive drainage system with the wall to complement completed grading to the hillside and trenching along the right of way," Metrolink said in a March 19 statement.

The tracks in the San Clemente area also were closed last year due to slides.

This article tagged under:

San ClementeamtrakMetrolink
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us