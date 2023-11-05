Metrolink announces dayslong closure in December for maintenance

Public transit users should prepare as Metrolink plans for a dayslong closure next month due to maintenance.

In order to allow workers to clean and repair trains, and also upgrade the regional rail network, Metrolink trains will be out of service from Dec. 26-29. It will resume regularly scheduled service on Dec. 30, the agency said on its website.

The closure applies to the entire Metrolink system, including the Arrow service.

The break will allow Metrolink to implement a new signal system for improved operational efficiency and reliability, especially at Union Station, officials said.

Metrolink is not providing alternative transportation.

Riders who purchased a monthly pass were asked to contact the agency's customer service team for refund requests. Their contact information can be found here.

LA Metro buses, the subway and rail lines will continue normal operations during the closure.