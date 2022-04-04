Metrolink

Metrolink is Restoring Services Cut During the Pandemic, Starting Today

After seeing ridership drop 90% during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metrolink is now trying to get back on track, adding new trains starting Monday.

By Toni Guinyard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Good news for public transportation users: Metrolink is restoring some of the services it cut during the pandemic.

After seeing ridership drop 90% during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metrolink is now trying to get back on track.

Those extra options will be made available starting Monday, April 4.

Here's a breakdown of the trains coming back online:

  • San Bernardino Line: Six trains are returning, as is Sunday service
  • 91/Perris Line: Two trains and the midday LA service
  • Antelope Valley Line: Six trains
  • Orange County Line: Two trains
  • Ventura County Line: Six trains, including weekday morning and evening trains.
NBC4’s Conan Nolan talks with the CEO of Metrolink, Darren Kettle, about Southern California’s rail service getting back to nearly its full pre-pandemic schedule starting Monday, with trains added throughout the region.

"We've learned in these last two and a half years that the commute is a very different type of trip these days," said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle on NBC4's NewsConference on Sunday. "We have to come up with a new business model. So we're working to be a train option, a travel option, for beyond the commuter."

Metrolink's weekend service is already at 70% of its pre-pandemic ridership.

The train service is bouncing back overall from when its services were cut roughly 30% at the start of the pandemic, and riders said they would return when more flexible service was provided.

It seems, with gas prices still sky-high, the time for those riders to return has arrived.

As of today, 24 of the most in-demand trains are back in service, alongside the new trains.

This article tagged under:

Metrolinkpublic transit
