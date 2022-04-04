Metrolink is Restoring Services Cut During the Pandemic, Starting Today

Good news for public transportation users: Metrolink is restoring some of the services it cut during the pandemic.
After seeing ridership drop 90% during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metrolink is now trying to get back on track.
Those extra options will be made available starting Monday, April 4.
Here's a breakdown of the trains coming back online:
- San Bernardino Line: Six trains are returning, as is Sunday service
- 91/Perris Line: Two trains and the midday LA service
- Antelope Valley Line: Six trains
- Orange County Line: Two trains
- Ventura County Line: Six trains, including weekday morning and evening trains.
"We've learned in these last two and a half years that the commute is a very different type of trip these days," said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle on NBC4's NewsConference on Sunday. "We have to come up with a new business model. So we're working to be a train option, a travel option, for beyond the commuter."
Metrolink's weekend service is already at 70% of its pre-pandemic ridership.
The train service is bouncing back overall from when its services were cut roughly 30% at the start of the pandemic, and riders said they would return when more flexible service was provided.
It seems, with gas prices still sky-high, the time for those riders to return has arrived.
As of today, 24 of the most in-demand trains are back in service, alongside the new trains.