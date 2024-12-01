Metrolink's Holiday Express Train returns just in time for festive fun

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Metrolink is getting into the spirit with the return of its Holiday Express Train.

The usual commuter train has been transformed into a festive experience on wheels for Yuletide activities that include carolers, ooh-enticing decorations and, of course, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus. And in true spirit of the holidays, the attraction will also include charity drives to help those in need.

For 75 minutes, participants are immersed in a winter wonderland for the attraction with the Holiday Express Train’s nonstop round-trip experience. The destinations are as follows:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Dec. 7 -- Riverside-Downtown Station to Anaheim Canyon Station

Dec. 14 -- Simi Valley Station to Oxnard Station

Dec. 15 -- Vista Canyon Station to Acton

Dec. 21 -- Redlands-Downtown Station to Rancho Cucamonga Station

The events are split into two experiences, with one held in the morning and the other in the evening. Tickets cost $25 with a $5 upcharge for table seating. Children ages 2 and under ride free if they aren’t occupying a seat.

Participants are allowed to take small snacks and non-alcoholic beverages aboard.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.