Metro

Metro's Purple, Red Lines resume service following mechanical issue

By City News Service

Metro Red Line train
NBCWashington

A mechanical issue that forced interruption of service on Metro's Purple and Red Lines was resolved Sunday, and the trains resumed running.

The disruption was reported at about 7 a.m. Sunday, Metro's Jose Ubaldo said.

Metro then implemented a bus shuttle service between Union Station and North Hollywood and Wilshire/Western Stations while only two trains were able to operate on the line.

But Sunday evening, Metro announced that repairs had been completed, saying that service had resumed on the two Lines, and that the trains were again operating on a regular Sunday service schedule, with residual delays expected until all trains re-entered service on the lines.

