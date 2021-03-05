Mexican Consulate in LA to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic



The Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles will host a special vaccination clinic this Sunday, March 7.

The consulate intends to administer 500 doses from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the consulate facilities, located at 2401 W. 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057.

The event is directed only at people who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Those who "work in the agriculture, food handling, emergency services, education and childcare sectors, and people over 65" are eligible.

People who want to receive the vaccine at the event need to make an appointment before visiting the site by contacting one of the following:

(213) 368-2701

(213) 989-7700 Extension 2837

California is reserving about 40% of all vaccines it receives for those most impacted. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

They must also prove that they belong to the eligible groups mentioned above. It is recommended that they bring one of the following documents to their appointment: "Company badge, check stubs, or letter from their employer."

Official identification is also needed.

"The vaccination centers in Los Angeles, including the one at the consulate, accept the consular registration as an official means of identification,” indicated the consulate in a press release.

The COVID-19 vaccine is completely free for all people, regardless of their immigration status.