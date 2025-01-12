Wildfires

Mexican firefighters fly into LAX to help fight Los Angeles wildfires

The Mexican firefighters join a team of 14,000 personnel tackling Los Angeles County's fires.

By Renee Schmiedeberg

More than 70 firefighters from Mexico were welcomed by Gov. Gavin Newsom at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, offering aid in the county's fight against some the state's worst fires in history.

"Emergencies have no borders — we are deeply grateful to our neighbors in Mexico for their unwavering support during one of our greatest times of need. Thank you to President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for lending the best of the best," Newsom said.

The 70+ firefighters and disaster relief workers, from Mexico's National Forestry Commission and Ministry of Defense, will add to the state's now 14,000 personnel fighting the fires (including those from other agencies like guard service members, highway patrol officers and transportation teams), according to the office of the governor.

The firefighters from Mexico will form handcrews to assist in firefighting operations.

As of Saturday, tens of thousands of people are still under evacuation orders as the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire devastate parts of Los Angeles County. At least 5,000 structures have been destroyed, according to officials.

The Palisades Fire continued growing on Saturday, reaching Mandeville Canyon and prompting evacuation orders for parts of Brentwood and the Encino and Tarzana hills. By Saturday, that fire, the largest in the area, had scorched about 22,660 acres.

Mexican firefighters arrive at Los Angeles International Airport to help fight fires ravaging Los Angeles County on Jan. 11, 2025.
Mexican firefighters arrive at Los Angeles International Airport to help fight fires ravaging Los Angeles County on Jan. 11, 2025. (Governor's Press Office)

