Mexico to Offer Cultural Immersion Program Abroad for Students of Mexican Origin

The Institute of Mexicans Abroad (IME) in conjunction with the Consulate General of Mexico invites young students of Mexican origin in US universities and community colleges to participate in a cultural immersion program in various states of Mexico.

The program seeks to provide "an experience that allows [students] to strengthen their ties with [Mexico] and foster their cultural ties with the country,” according to a statement from the Mexican consulate.

If chosen for the program, the students will travel to Mexico from July 18 to August 7. During their stay in the country, they "will do volunteer work and will have access to educational, cultural, environmental and sports activities."

Students will have the option of visiting five states in Mexico: Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, the state of Mexico and Mexico City, all with an extensive history of immigration to the United States.

According to the statement from the Mexican consulate, the students will receive financial aid to cover their lodging expenses. They will also be provided "housing and food in the communities where they will carry out volunteer activities. [The students] will also receive medical insurance for travelers and against personal accidents."

Participants may also request partial support for traveling expenses, according to the statement.

Students selected for the summer program will have the opportunity to visit historical and archaeological sites in Mexico, indigenous communities, protected natural areas, and museums.

All students of Mexican origin, born in Mexico or abroad and who are at least 18 years old, are eligible for the program. Those interested must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they travel to Mexico.

The deadline to submit an application is May 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

For more information about the program, click here. You can also call (213) 351-6827 or email vedulan@sre.gob.mx.