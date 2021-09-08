Five Injured in Military Transport Vehicle Rollover Crash in Menifee

A military transport truck overturned on the 215 Freeway in Riverside County Wednesday, rolling down an embankment and into the parking lot of a hardware store.

Five people suffered moderate to minor injuries.

The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway in Menifee, just south of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the vehicle was part of a convoy, possibly out of the U.S. Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, and was hauling a trailer when it went out of control and over the side of the freeway.

The rig came to rest in the parking lot of Sun City Hardware, 28250 McCall Blvd., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

There were reports of a fuel spill stemming from the crash, and a hazardous materials team was dispatched to initiate a clean-up.

Paramedics reached the location within a few minutes and found two victims, suffering moderate injuries and three suffering minor injuries.

The CHP shut down the slow lane of the southbound freeway. A Sigalert was issued at 1 p.m. because of the closure and resulting impacts on traffic.