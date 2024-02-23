Minors now required to have adult supervision at Del Amo Fashion Center

Minors are no longer allowed to go to the Del Amo Fashion Center unsupervised as part of the Torrance shopping plaza’s new Youth Supervision Policy.

The Del Amo Fashion Center now requires children under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 21. This new rule will be enforced after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and will take effect March 1.

“We are committed to providing a pleasant and family-friendly shopping environment for all of our guests,” the mall said in a statement.

As per the new policy, “acceptable” proof of age may be required for supervisors. Those who are unable to provide that “will be asked to leave the property.” Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, ID card, military ID, school ID or a passport.

The move comes following feedback from “the community and community leaders,” according to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Late last year, five people were arrested after a fight broke out at the shopping plaza and a separate brawl had patrons concerned after teens were seen fighting amongst each other.