Search-rescue teams looking for hiker missing in Altadena area

Albert Zisook, 65, was last seen on Saturday near Chaney Trail northeast of Los Angeles.

By Elysee Barakett

Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team

Search-and-rescue teams are looking for a 65-year-old hiker reported missing over the weekend in the Altadena area.

Albert Zisook, a Los Angeles resident, was last seen Saturday morning at 6 a.m. in Altadena, near Chaney Trail and Loma Alta Drive. He disappeared during a stretch of warm temperatures in Southern California.

Zisook is white with grey hair, blue eyes and glasses. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. 

“Search and rescue crews from multiple teams are working on this search. Temperatures are a challenge and this search is covering many off trail locations,” Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team, a nonprofit group of volunteers, wrote on Sunday. 

LA County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to send any information they may have about Zisook’s whereabouts to the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau - Missing Persons Detail (323) 890-5500, the Altadena Sheriff’s Station (626) 798-1131, or the LAPD (310) 444-0701.

