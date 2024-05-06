Runner disqualified as winner of OC Marathon

A Fountain Valley man was disqualified Sunday as winner of the OC marathon.

In a statement, event officials said the competitor was disqualified for receiving unauthorized assistance from someone on a bike. City News Service reported that the runner received fluids from a spectator in violation of a rule that participants can only get water at official hydration stations.

"During yesterday’s Hoag OC Marathon, we were forced to disqualify a participant after it was confirmed they received unauthorized assistance from an individual on a bicycle, in violation of USA Track & Field rules and our race regulations," race director Gary Kutschar said. "We take these rules seriously to ensure fairness and the integrity of our event for all competitors.”

Jason Yang of San Pedro was declared the men's marathon winner in 2 hours, 25 minutes, 11 seconds.

In her first marathon, Gabriella Smith of Lynchburg, Virginia was the women's winner in 3:05:30, 12 seconds ahead of Annika Mellquist of Gardena.

The race served as the national championship for the Road Runners Club of America, the nation's oldest and largest distance running organization. The event drew 3,500 entrants.

There were seven water/hydration stations on the front half of the course and another eight stations on the second half, according to the marathon's web site. Electrolyte drinks were available at some of the stations.

The marathon course began in front of the VEA Marriott Resort Hotel & Spa and ended at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa.