Neighbor at nudist resort arrested on suspicion of murder in disappearance of Redlands couple

A 62-year-old neighbor of a missing Redlands couple was arrested Thursday at a San Bernardino County nudist resort on suspicion of murder in connection with their disappearance over the weekend.

Michael Royce Sparks, 62, was arrested Thursday night after a search at and SWAT operation at his home, which was dismantled by an armored Riverside County Sheriff's Department vehicle. Sparks was found underneath the home and arrested, Redland public information officer Carl Baker said, adding that a tip from someone at the resort led authorities to the suspect.

The arrest comes nearly a week after the disappearance of 73-year-old Stephanie and Daniel Menard, 79, who were reported missing Sunday by a friend. They were last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road. Their unlocked car was found nearby. Stephanie Menard's purse was found at their home, as were the couple's cellphone.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Their dog Cuddles also was missing.

Their remains have not been found, but Baker said there is evidence that leads authorities to believe they are still on the property.

Baker said Thursday's arrest came after several attempts to contact sparks at his home. When there was no response, law enforcement officers used an armored SWAT vehiclce to tear down his home.

"There was signifcant damage to suspect's residence when we broke in to search it," Baker said. "We had to secure the scene overnight to make sure it's safe to enter. We have cadaver dogs we'll using to located victims' remains."

Details about a motive were not immediately available. Residents said they believe Sparks lived alone.