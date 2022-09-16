Search Team Finds Body of Woman Who Disappeared in Forest Falls Debris Flow

A woman who disappeared during a powerful late-summer thunderstorm that triggered mud and debris flows has been found dead under mud and debris, authorities said Friday.

Doris Jagiello, 62, was reported missing Monday during a storm that drenched the Forest Falls area in the San Bernardino County mountains. Downpours caused fast-moving mudslides that damaged homes and vehicles in the canyon community off Highway 38.

On Thursday, Jagiello's remains were found under several feet of mud, rocks and debris, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Search teams, including a dog, had been digging in dirt and mud since Monday in an effort to find her.

"As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello’s property and impacted her home causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff’s Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello’s family and aid in their healing process."

The force of this week's mud and debris flows was illustrated in security camera video that showed a Forest Falls family's garage and Jeep being swept away. Neighbors said the mud flow happened quickly, crashing through homes, garages and other structures.

A public safety exclusion area remains in place for Prospect Road and Canyon Road in Forest Falls. This is to allow work crews to safely remove the remaining debris and large boulders blocking the roads.

On September 21, 2022, from 10am to 7pm, the County will host a Local Assistance Center at the Yucaipa Community Center to provide resources for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest Falls impacted by the severe flooding.

The rains were the remnants of a tropical storm that delivered strong winds and some rare rain to Southern California. The rain helped firefighters increase containment of the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County, but caused havoc elsewhere.

The mud flows and flash flooding occurred in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains where there are burn scars, which strip the soil of vegetation needed to help hold it in place during downpours.

