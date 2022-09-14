Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide

A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community.

The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.

The community was one of several hit hard by storms over the weekend and earlier this week in Southern California's mountains and deserts. The video illustrates the power of a fast-moving mudslide that damaged homes, cars and roads.

"More terrifying than you can imagine because we had water on both sides," said resident Jessica Richey, whose property was damaged by the mudslide that carried away the family's Jeep.

She called her husband to describe the destruction.

"I get a call from my wife. I'm at work, and she says the garage is gone and the Jeep is down the driveway, and you can imagine the horror of hearing that will get your attention," said Olin Richey. "Just to see all of your stuff going down the driveway and away is pretty alarming."

Evacuations were ordered for some areas during rare late-summer rainstorms. Some residents were told to shelter in place through the night Monday because it was safer than venturing out.

"For us, the positives are that we still have a home, we can rebuild," Olin Richey said. "They are already cutting the tree off the home. We can patch up the house, but we have our family, and our perspective is that's the blessing that comes out of it."

Search teams are still trying to find a Forest Falls resident reported missing following the severe weather. At least one search dog and teams of personnel were digging in mud and dirt in efforts Wednesday to find the person.

Forest Falls is located in a canyon at an elevation of about 6,000 feet. It is off Highway 38, which leads to and from resort towns, including Big Bear.

Workers were able to clear most of Valley of the Falls Drive, the road to Forests Falls as teams continued to assess the damage to homes and businesses. Other major roads in the San Bernardino Mountains have reopened.

The rains were the remnants of a tropical storm that delivered strong winds and some rare rain to Southern California. The rain helped firefighters increase containment of the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County.

The fire near Hemet is California's largest of 2022.

The mud flows and flash flooding occurred in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains where there are burn scars, which strip the soil of vegetation needed to help hold it in place during downpours.