Mobile Clinic Provides COVID-19 Vaccines to Seniors in Long Beach

People 65 and older who were residents of the city of Long Beach and had an appointment received the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning at a mobile clinic in Silverado Park.

“People who only speak Spanish have access to bilingual nurses. We are here, and we are going to give 500 or 600 vaccines in this park,” said Roberto García, mayor of Long Beach.

The goal of the mobile clinics is to reach the most vulnerable communities and provide qualified residents with more options to receive the vaccine.

Today, our @LBHealthDept conducted the first vaccine clinic as part of an outreach program that vaccinates people in high-risk neighborhoods via small, community-based clinics, serving primarily Latino adults 65 and older. ➡️https://t.co/szflywXNeD pic.twitter.com/7H5vtxEkcU — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) February 6, 2021

“Our Latino community is very grateful for us coming to the place where they live, and we speak their language. Everything is very wonderful," said Alice Castellanos, spokeswoman for the Health Service.

Mrs. Dolores Aguilar was one of the lucky ones to receive the first dose, and after having requested her appointment through the city's website, she now says she feels more relaxed and less afraid.

“It was quick, it didn't hurt. All good thanks to God and now I'm all set,” said Aguilar.

The people who received the vaccine on Saturday had made an appointment prior to the event.

The doses that were administered on Saturday are part of the supply that the city received a few days ago and a step to continue implementing methods so that the vaccine reaches all residents.

“We are going to have more clinics like this throughout the city and parks throughout the city. In the next few weeks there are going to be clinics like this. The information is on the city's website, also in Spanish - but there are also organizations throughout the city that are bringing people from the community to these clinics,” Garcia said.

The mobile vaccination campaign in the city of Long Beach will continue, and at the moment the only way to obtain the vaccine is by requesting an appointment on the city's website.

For more information and to make an appointment visit longbeach.gov/COVID19.

You can also call (562) 570-4636 if you don't know how to access or can't access the website.

These clinics are for Long Beach residents only.