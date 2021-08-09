LAPD

Moments After Gun Battle Between Security Guard and Suspected Robbers Caught on LAPD Body Cam Video

The gun battle left one suspected robber dead, the other wounded, and the security guard with stomach wounds.

By Eric Leonard

The LAPD Monday published edited clips from officers' body worn video captured in the moments after a private security guard exchanged gunfire with several men who allegedly tried to commit a robbery at the home of Fashion NOVA CEO Richard Saghian.

The security guard, a recently retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy, was shot in the stomach and was treated for critical injuries.

One of the suspected robbers died after being shot; a second suspected robber survived a gunshot wound.

The new LAPD video shows what happened when LAPD officers spotted the alleged getaway car and found the two suspected robbers, wounded, inside the car.

The gunfight happened around 2 a.m. June 25, 2021 outside the home in the 1400 block of Blue Jay Way.

