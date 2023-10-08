Monday is Columbus and Indigenous Peoples Day: Here is what will be open and closed

There will be no mail delivery and federal courts will be closed Monday along with many banks for the federal Columbus Day holiday.

City and county offices will be closed Monday, including libraries, for Indigenous Peoples Day.



Los Angeles Unified School District schools will be open. Metro buses and trains will run on a regular schedule, along with Metrolink trains.

Los Angeles County courts will be open. They were closed Sept. 22 for Native American Day.

A 2017 ordinance declared the second Monday in October in Los Angeles as Indigenous Peoples Day, replacing Columbus Day as a holiday on the city calendar.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors also voted in 2017 to declare the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day, replacing Columbus Day as a holiday on the county calendar.

The Oct. 12, 1492, sighting of land by a sailor on board the Pinta during Christopher Columbus' first voyage to the Americas was first marked as a holiday in 1892.

President Benjamin Harrison declared Oct. 21, 1892, “as a general holiday for the people of the United States'' to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Columbus' discovery of America following passage of a joint resolution by both houses of Congress.

The resolution came in response to a lynching in New Orleans, where a mob had killed 11 Italian immigrants.

In his proclamation declaring Monday as Columbus Day, President Joe Biden made reference to the killings, saying, "For so many people across our country, that first Columbus Day was a way to honor the lives that had been

lost and to celebrate the hope, possibilities and ingenuity Italian Americans have contributed to our country since before the birth of our republic.