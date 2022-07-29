weather

Muggy Weekend Ahead: Monsoon Moisture Brings Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

The main impacts will be small hail, erratic winds, flash flooding and dangerous lightning.

By Belen De Leon

Get ready for a muggy weekend!

Monsoon moisture will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms through early next week. Storm chances are small Friday but go up on Saturday and Sunday when storms drift west into lower elevations. 

Chance for Storms This Weekend

  • Coasts: 10-20%
  • Valleys and Inland Empire: 20-30%
  • Deserts and Mountains: 30-50%
The main impacts will be small hail, erratic winds, flash flooding and dangerous lightning. Storm activity will linger through next week.

No heat waves, though, as temperatures will stay steady for the next seven days.

