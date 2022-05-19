16-Year-Old Montclair High School Student Stabbed, Classmate in Custody

A 16-year-old student was attacked while walking home from Montclair High School.
She was surrounded Wednesday by her family inside of Pomona Valley Hospital
The girl's brother, Daniel, described what he was been told. Another male student came up behind her and stabbed her in the back, face and the arms where she tried to push away, he said.
Raphael Garcia, who tried to help, said he saw the weapon, identified as a kitchen knife.
"Suddenly I saw people trying to help the girl covered with cuts," he said.
Another Montclair student, a 16-year-old boy, is the accused attacker.
"They are close friends," Garcia said. "They are usually walking together to school."
Although her injuries are non life-threatening, her brother said it could have been much worse without help. A passerby jumped out of his car and tackled the attacker until police arrived, he said.