The owner of a jackpot winning ticket worth more than $1 billion wasn't the only big winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing in Southern California.

A ticket sold at a liquor store in Monterey Park matched five numbers in the drawing, just missing the Powerball. The ticket, sold at Atlantic Wine & Spirit in the San Gabriel Valley community east of Los Angeles, is still worth a hefty sum of $760,111.

There were nine tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, including a ticket sold at a mini mart in Santa Clara.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners.

Other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania, New York, Oklahoma and Virginia.

The owners of a Frazier Park liquor store react to selling the winning ticket. Video broadcast Thursday Oct. 12, 2023 on Today in LA.

A family-owned business north of Los Angeles sold the single winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing for the $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot. The owners will receive at least $1 million just for selling the ticket, the first to match all six Powerball drawing numbers in 35 consecutive drawings.

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. The winning ticket was finally sold after a winless streak that extended back to July 19 when a player in California matched all six numbers and won $1.08 billion.

The winner has yet to step forward. Almost all lottery draw games allow for 180 days from the date of the draw to claim a prize. The exceptions are Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, which have a one-year deadline.