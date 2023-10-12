Powerball

Monterey Park liquor store sells Powerball ticket matching 5 numbers

It wasn't the biggest win of the night, but someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Monterey Park matched five numbers in the drawing to take home more than $760,000.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A Monterey Park liquor store sold a Powerball ticket matching five numbers in the Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023 drawing.
NBCLA

The owner of a jackpot winning ticket worth more than $1 billion wasn't the only big winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing in Southern California.

A ticket sold at a liquor store in Monterey Park matched five numbers in the drawing, just missing the Powerball. The ticket, sold at Atlantic Wine & Spirit in the San Gabriel Valley community east of Los Angeles, is still worth a hefty sum of $760,111.

Powerball 2 hours ago

Frazier Park liquor store owners ecstatic after selling $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot ticket

Powerball 12 hours ago

Giant $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California

There were nine tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, including a ticket sold at a mini mart in Santa Clara.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners.

Other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania, New York, Oklahoma and Virginia.

The owners of a Frazier Park liquor store react to selling the winning ticket. Video broadcast Thursday Oct. 12, 2023 on Today in LA.

A family-owned business north of Los Angeles sold the single winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing for the $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot. The owners will receive at least $1 million just for selling the ticket, the first to match all six Powerball drawing numbers in 35 consecutive drawings.

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. The winning ticket was finally sold after a winless streak that extended back to July 19 when a player in California matched all six numbers and won $1.08 billion.

The winner has yet to step forward. Almost all lottery draw games allow for 180 days from the date of the draw to claim a prize. The exceptions are Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, which have a one-year deadline.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us