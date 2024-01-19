Monterey Park

Monterey Park's East Garvey Avenue looks to a brighter future year after mass shooting

East Garvey Avenue emerges stronger after 2023's mass shooting tragedy

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Alexandra Romero

Nearly a year after a mass shooting took the lives of nearly a dozen people in Monterey Park, the sidewalks of East Garvey Avenue have undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant center of activity.

Pedestrians traverse the pathways and restaurants teem with an early lunch crowd. Festive banners scattered throughout the community beckon residents to celebrate the imminent Year of the Dragon. However, beneath this lively exterior lies a poignant undercurrent.

"The first six months, it's been tough. There's almost no business," Robert Yang said as he encapsulated the community's struggle. This downturn is rooted in a tragic event etched into the collective memory of Jan. 21, 2023, when a gunman entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio and opened fire.

"Were they afraid this would happen again? I think…people always…negative thinking," said Tony Chen, owner of an area tea shop and Yang's best friend.

The Chens, like many others, faced a challenging start to 2023. After a day-long Lunar New Year festival, a gunman entered the Star Ballroom, wielding a semi-automatic pistol. The ensuing violence claimed 11 lives and injured nine others, extinguishing the optimism that should have marked the new year.

"I hope everybody remembers the tragedy," Yang said. Despite the lingering pain, the community displays resilience, gazing toward a brighter future. Chen proudly showcases a photo in his shop featuring him, his wife, and Gov. Gavin Newsom as a beacon of hope during the aftermath of the tragedy, when all eyes were fixed on the neighborhood.

Yang calls on everyone to contribute to the community's recovery: "We hope everybody drops by! Get a cup of drink!" The community is resolute in its determination to bounce back, and the healing process is already underway."

As the Year of the Wood Dragon dawns on Feb. 10, East Garvey Avenue anticipates a tapestry of opportunities, changes, and challenges.

In Chinese culture, this new year is prophesied to usher in a mosaic of experiences, embodying the resilience and hope that East Garvey Avenue carries forward on its path to renewal.

