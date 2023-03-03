Months After Getting Hit by SUV During Training, LA County Sheriff's Recruits Graduate

Los Angeles County’s newest sheriff’s deputies include several who were hit by a wrong-way driver last year, including one who is still fighting for his life.

For Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department class 464, Friday’s graduation was the result of hard work. But for these particular recruits, that work was harder than they could have ever imagined.

“You have gone through something that no other graduating class on this department has ever gone through,” Sheriff Robert Luna told them.

The sheriff was referring to the crash that left 25 recruits injured, some critically, during a training run in November of last year.

The recruits, who were running in formation on a street, were part of a training program at the nearby S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier. Witnesses said the recruits, who often train in the neighborhood, were in a four-column formation when they were hit by a SUV that veered onto the wrong side of the street, crashed into the recruits and stopped after hitting a light pole.

Deputy Alex Martinez is still fighting for his life in the hospital. Sheriff Luna presented his badge to Martinez’s sister and father to thunderous applause.

“They told us that he was going to die several times, and he’s still here with us,” Dayanna Martinez told NBC4.

She said her brother – an Army veteran and California State University, Northridge graduate – is in need of a lung transplant and communicates by mouthing words.

“We tell him right now when we see him at the hospital, ‘We’re so proud of you. We love you so much, Alex. You’re so strong. Keep pushing. Don’t give up,’” Dayanna Martinez said.

It’s that same sentiment that recruiting class 464 will now take with them throughout their career.