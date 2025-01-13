Most LAUSD schools, offices to reopen Monday, district announces

Most Los Angeles Unified School District schools and offices will reopen on Monday, the district announced in a press release.

“Conditions have improved for a majority of areas across the Los Angeles region and the district is confident it is safe for students and employees to return to campuses,” LAUSD’s press release said.

Schools that are in areas most impacted by the ongoing brush fires will remain closed. The following schools will stay closed until further notice:

Canyon Charter Elementary

Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary

Palisades Charter Elementary

Marquez Charter Elementary

Topanga Charter Elementary

Lanai Road Elementary

Paul Revere Middle School

LAUSD said it’s also monitoring Roscomare Road Elementary and Community Magnet Charter; both of which are under evacuation warnings.

The district closed its schools amid the ongoing brush fires that forced thousands of residents out of their homes in Los Angeles County.