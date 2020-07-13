Mother and Stepfather of Long Beach Mayor Hospitalized With COVID-19

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said Monday that his mother and stepfather are both hospitalized with COVID-19 and on ventilators, but hoping for a full recovery.

Garcia and his husband Matt both recently tested negative and have not been in direct contact with the mayor's mother or stepfather in many weeks because of concerns about the virus, according to the mayor.

"They are both receiving heroic care from amazing doctors and nurses,'' Garcia posted to Facebook, before going on to assure Long Beach residents that he would continue to lead the city through the pandemic.

His mom is a healthcare worker who has served at the same community clinic for more than 25 years, according to Garcia.

"(She) is incredibly careful and understands the seriousness of this virus,'' her son wrote. "Thankfully both are in stable condition and we hope for a full recovery.''

Gabriella Garcia worked as a medical assistant at a satellite office for the City of Hope in West Covina at the time of a 2018 interview with the Long Beach Press-Telegram.