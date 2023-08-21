Mother of 9 killed over Pride flag dispute in Lake Arrowhead

Friends, family, customers, and the LGBTQ+ community are mourning the loss of an LA area business owner who was shot and killed Friday night by a man who the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department says tore down the business owner’s pride flag and made homophobic comments before the shooting.

Laura Carleton, who goes by Lauri, was killed at her store in Lake Arrowhead in San Bernardino County. She also has a store in Studio City.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department just identified the shooter as 27-year-old Travis Ikeguche.

On Monday at Lauri Carleton’s store in Studio City, no one is talking about her killer. They are talking about Lauri.

A loving wife, mother of 9, a longtime, successful business owner, and a fierce ally for the LGBTQ+ community.

Flowers now fill the entrance at Mag.Pi in Studio City.

The memorial honors the owner Lauri Carleton, days after she was shot and killed.

“All she was doing was supporting something she believed in,” Maria Churchill said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Lauri was killed around 5 p.m. Friday night inside her Lake Arrowhead store, about 90 miles east of Los Angeles.

Detectives say prior to the murder, her killer made several disparaging remarks about the Pride flag she proudly displayed in her storefront.

Deputies later shot and killed the gunman.

“It’s so difficult to comprehend that someone would shoot another person because of a flag,” Churchill said.

“It’s hard for me not to just break down, really,” Lesle Kasoff said.

Lauri was not a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the mother of 9 was simply a fierce ally. “My friends that are allies are the unsung heroes of how we get to where we need to be because they don’t have a stake in the game except a full heart,” Kasoff said. “It’s just heartbreaking. To have this woman who was such a great ally gunned down for us. For supporting us. For what? Loving someone?”

Lauri’s neighbor Katherine Fugate also stopped by the memorial.

“She’s a beautiful spirit, a big, strong spirit,” Fugate said. “It’s so heartbreaking to think that someone would say you don’t get to love. Only I get to love. And I get to love my way. And if you don’t love my way, you don’t get love.”

Days after her death, Lauri’s murder has now made news nationwide.

And so many who honored this ally today, leaving rainbow colors and pride flags at her storefront.

“The rainbow represents all of us. It represents love, inclusion. And she fought for that. And she died for that,” Kasoff said.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said after Travis Ikeguche shot and killed Lauri he took off on foot.

Eventually deputies caught up to him and he fired at the deputies.

The gun used in the killing was not legally purchased.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ikeguche has several anti-LGBTQ, anti-law enforcement posts on his social media.

This investigation is ongoing.