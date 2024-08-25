Irvine

2 motorcyclists killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine

Law enforcement did not release the names of the individuals who died in the crash.

By Karla Rendon

Two motorcyclists were killed overnight in a crash following reports of a group of motorcyclists traveling recklessly in Irvine, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatalities were reported shortly after midnight Sunday on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway, south of Culver Drive. There, two motorcycles crashed and its drivers died, CHP said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

CHP said the agency received calls of a group of reckless motorcyclists driving dangerously in the area. It is unclear if the individuals who died were part of that group. Law enforcement did not release the names of the people who died.

As a result of the crash, a SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway. All lanes were reopened by 4 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

