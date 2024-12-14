East Hollywood

Man arrested and charged with attempted murder of MTA Driver in East Hollywood

The LAPD said Holt had fled the state, but various law enforcement agencies arrested Holt in Escondido on Dec. 12.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that involved an MTA driver, Los Angeles police said Friday.

The suspect, who now faces murder charges, has been identified as Dorian Holt. He is being held on $1 million bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened on Nov. 16 around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Vermont in East Hollywood. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old female MTA employee with gunshot wounds.  

She was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in critical but stable condition after surgery.

The Metro employee and suspect were previously in a romantic relationship, according to LAPD.

