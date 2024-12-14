Man arrested and charged with attempted murder of MTA Driver in East Hollywood

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that involved an MTA driver, Los Angeles police said Friday.

The suspect, who now faces murder charges, has been identified as Dorian Holt. He is being held on $1 million bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened on Nov. 16 around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Vermont in East Hollywood. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old female MTA employee with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in critical but stable condition after surgery.

The Metro employee and suspect were previously in a romantic relationship, according to LAPD.

The LAPD said Holt had fled the state, but various law enforcement agencies arrested Holt in Escondido on Dec. 12.