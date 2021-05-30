Cerritos

Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Crash on Artesia Freeway in Cerritos

The motorcyclist, who died at the scene, may have been rear ended by a party bus, the CHP said.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A motorcyclist was killed this Sunday morning in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Cerritos.

It happened about 2:35 a.m on the westbound freeway, west of Shoemaker Avenue, where the 37-year-old biker from Long Beach was reported down in the carpool lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The motorcyclist, who died at the scene, may have been rear ended by a party bus, the CHP said.

He was riding a 2008 Yamaha, going westbound when the bike veered to the right and in front of the vehicle, the CHP said.

The CHP's Santa Fe Springs office urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 562-868-0503.

LA County 4 hours ago

American Jewish Leadership Urged to Prioritize Security Amid Anti-Semitic Attacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 7 hours ago

Dodgers Late Comeback Falls Short as Giants Hold On, Take Series, 5-4

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Cerritos91 freewayMotorcyclesmotorcycle crash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us