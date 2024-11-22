Motorcyclist trapped under vehicle backs up traffic on 710 Freeway

Multiple lanes on the southbound 710 Freeway were closed after a motorcyclist was trapped under an SUV.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday in South Gate near the Clara Street Bridge, according the California Highway Patrol.

A motorcyclist and an SUV collided, lodging the motorcyclist underneath the vehicle. Newschopper4 captured authorities and bystanders working together to free the motorcyclist.

A SigAlert was issued for the 710 Freeway near Clara Street. Southbound lanes 1, 2 and 3 were closed until further notice.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A SIGALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED IN BELL: SB I-710 AT CLARA STREET. THE #1/#2/#3 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED UNTILL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION. THE #4 LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR TRAFFIC FLOW.@CHPsouthern @CHP_EastLA — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) November 22, 2024

The victim was transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.