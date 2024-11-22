Traffic

Motorcyclist trapped under vehicle backs up traffic on 710 Freeway

Authorities and bystanders were able to free the motorcyclist from under the SUV.

By Missael Soto

Multiple lanes on the southbound 710 Freeway were closed after a motorcyclist was trapped under an SUV.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday in South Gate near the Clara Street Bridge, according the California Highway Patrol.

A motorcyclist and an SUV collided, lodging the motorcyclist underneath the vehicle. Newschopper4 captured authorities and bystanders working together to free the motorcyclist.

A SigAlert was issued for the 710 Freeway near Clara Street. Southbound lanes 1, 2 and 3 were closed until further notice.

The victim was transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

