2 teens killed in shooting at cliffside lookout in Mount Washington

Two teens were found just after midnight with multiple gunshot wounds at a lookout in Los Angeles' Mount Washington community.

By Annette Arreola and Jonathan Lloyd

Two teens were shot and killed Thursday at a cliffside lookout in Los Angeles' Mount Washington community.

Police responded to the lookout in the 1400 block of Cliff Drive just after midnight after reports of a shooting. They found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told officers that a group approached the victims, opened fire and drove away. Details about a motive were not immediately available.

The teens died at the scene.

Friends of the victims told NBCLA they are teen students at a high school in the area north of downtown Los Angeles.

Descriptions of the attackers were not immediately available.

