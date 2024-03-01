Mountain snow, scattered showers in store for SoCal. Here's your First Alert Forecast timeline

High-elevation mountains in Southern California are likely to get several inches of snow as rain douses the rest of the region over the weekend.

A mild storm described by NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar as bringing rain that will be “light with occasional moderate pockets mixed in” is aiming for the region. According to Biggar’s forecast, the timeline of the system is as follows:

7 a.m. Saturday -- Rain in northern areas like Ojai and the high desert

10 a.m. Saturday – More widespread rain with it reaching Malibu, parts of the San Fernando Valley and possible snow in the San Gabriel Valley mountains and Big Bear

11 a.m. Saturday – Showers may reach metro Los Angeles, Pomona, Hemet and the South Bay

3 p.m. Saturday - Heavy cloud coverage in the afternoon but some areas may see pockets of sunshine. Rain will be more scattered and heading east.

6 p.m. – even less rain with continued cloud coverage

“As we go through the day for Saturday, we really will just be looking at some hit-or-miss light rainfall,” Biggar said.

This system isn’t expected to bring significant rainfall like SoCal experienced in February.

“We’re thinking most spots will pick up about a quarter of an inch to maybe an inch of rain on the upper end of things, but most spots will probably be about a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain.”

SoCal Snow

The National Weather Service issued a couple of alerts due to wintry weather associated with the incoming story.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the San Gabriel Valley mountains, Big Bear and Riverside County mountains while the Ventura County mountains are under a winter weather advisory.

Elevations above 6,500 feet may get 6 to 12 inches of snow and might experience gusts of up to 65 mph

“Maybe the Grapevine (during early Sunday) starting to get some snowfall, so we’ll be watching closely for early Sunday morning,” Biggar said. “But, the remainder of Sunday actually looks relatively dry.”