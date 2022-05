All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were shut down temporarily in Burbank on Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The California Highway Patrol and fire crews were on scene treating people injured in the crash.

A SigAlert was issued in the area of the 5 Freeway near the Alameda Avenue exit.

It was not clear how many people were injured.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At around 11:46 p.m., CHP reported all lanes were back open.

No further details were immediately available.