Multiple days of rain expected from series of storm systems

The first of multiple storms began moving over the Southland Saturday, bringing rain that's expected to last on and off through Monday.

“A moist westerly flow pattern will bring periods of precipitation... with the first round of more significant precipitation around late Saturday and Saturday night,” according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said through Sunday evening, most areas will receive between .75 and 1.50 inches of rain, and there is a 50% chance for one inch or more of rainfall for portions of the mountains.

The snow level will mostly be above 7,000 feet, but could fall as low as 6,500 feet for late Saturday night, according to the NWS.

“The second system will move through the area late (Saturday) and Sunday morning with another `lull' in rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Then finally, the third, and likely most potent, system will move across the area,” forecasters said.

“This third system will have a bit more instability associated with it. So, there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms for some areas on Monday with rain rates potentially higher than the first two storms.”

In this time period, most areas can expect to receive an additional .75 to 1.50 inches of rain, the NWS said.

Snow levels will be a little bit higher, ranging between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, with any additional snow accumulations being confined to the higher peaks.

“When all is said and done, rain totals ... through Monday night will be rather impressive,” forecasters said.

Totals between 1 and 2 inches are expected across coastal and valley areas with 2 to 4 inches across most mountain/foothill areas, according to the weather agency.

“This system does not look like it bring too much in the way of winds. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with cloud cover and the rain,” the NWS reported.

High temperatures will be a few degrees either side of 60 in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Once the storm moves out, dry conditions are expected for Tuesday through Thursday, and a gradual warming trend can be expected, according to the NWS.

The rain was affecting Southland amusement parks. Six Flags Magic Mountain was closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with tickets purchased for those days honored through Dec. 29. Knott's Berry Farm announced that the park would close early at 6 p.m. Saturday due to inclement weather. The park said unused tickets purchased for Saturday will be valid until Feb. 25.

Due to the rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.The advisory will be in effect until at least 11 a.m. Tuesday.