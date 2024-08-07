Suspect charged with murder in stabbing death of Lake Elsinore Walmart clerk

A parolee accused in the fatal stabbing of a 65-year-old employee at a Lake Elsinore Walmart was charged with first-degree murder in what authorities said was an apparently random attack.

Lonnie Will Hinton III, of Wildomar, was arrested Monday after the attack on Jessica Morales, of Menifee, inside the Riverside County store.

Hinton also charged with a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and parole violations.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

He is being held without bond. An initial court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

The stabbing was reported at about 7 a.m. Monday, before the store on Central Avenue, just east of th 15 Freeway, had opened for business. The suspect confronted Morales, the allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her, investigators said.

Hinton left as co-workers called for help. Morales died at the scene.

Hinton walked into the sheriff's Lake Elsinore station early Monday afternoon and surrendered.

Details about a motive were not available. It was not clear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

According to court records, he has prior convictions for robbery, theft and burglary, City News Service reported.