Woman stabbed, killed inside Lake Elsinore Walmart

Authorities have not said whether the victim and the suspect know each other.

By Helen Jeong

A woman was stabbed and killed inside a Walmart store in Lake Elsinore Monday morning.

The deadly stabbing happened at around 7 a.m. at the retailer on Central Avenue near the 15 Freeway, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

When first responders arrived, they tried to help the woman, but she was later pronounced dead.

The male suspect is in custody, the department said.

Video from the scene showed the store and the parking lot in the area were taped off as investigators collected evidence.

It's not clear caused the deadly confrontation. Authorities have not said whether the victim and the suspect know each other.

