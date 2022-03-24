Compton

$20,000 Reward Offered to Find Killers in Compton Stabbing

Police are asking for helping in finding the two men sought in the stabbing death of 31-year-old Lentrail Hicks in Compton.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Wire Reports

Two men who were in this Toyota Prius are sought in a stabbing death in Compton.
A $20,000 reward was announced Thursday in an effort to find the men who fatally stabbed a 31-year-old man nearly two years ago in the Florence-Firestone area.

Lentrail Hicks was stabbed Nov. 9, 2020, in the 6700 block of South Compton Avenue.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men sought in the crime.

Sheriff's homicide detectives said they believe a dispute between the three men ended in the stabbing of Hicks, who died two days after the attack.

The two attackers were described only as men between 18 and 22 years old. They left the scene in a 2005-2009 dark gray Toyota Prius, and were last seen heading west on 68th Street from Compton Avenue.

Members of Hicks' family are expected to join detectives at a 10 a.m. news conference to discuss the case and ask for the public's help finding the killers. Anyone with information was asked to call LASD detectives at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

