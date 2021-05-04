Murder Suspect Arrested in South Los Angeles After Short Pursuit

A murder suspect was arrested in South Los Angeles Tuesday after leading police on a short pursuit and shots being fired.

Ontario Police Department officers were monitoring the man before they were led on the pursuit. The man drove to a residence in the area of South Main Street and West 66th Street and barricaded himself in the backyard armed with a rifle.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene and an officer-involved shooting occurred. No one was injured and it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

The man eventually surrendered to police without further incident and was taken into custody.