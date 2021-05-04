crime

Murder Suspect Arrested in South Los Angeles After Short Pursuit

By City News Service

A murder suspect was arrested in South Los Angeles Tuesday after leading police on a short pursuit and shots being fired.

Ontario Police Department officers were monitoring the man before they were led on the pursuit. The man drove to a residence in the area of South Main Street and West 66th Street and barricaded himself in the backyard armed with a rifle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene and an officer-involved shooting occurred. No one was injured and it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 47 mins ago

Clayton Kershaw Goes 1 Inning in Shortest Start, Cubs Top Dodgers 7-1

San Bernardino 3 hours ago

Road Crew Worker Finds a Human Foot on Southern California Freeway

The man eventually surrendered to police without further incident and was taken into custody.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

crime
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us