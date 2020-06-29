Montclair

Murder Suspect Injured in Gun Battle With Pomona Police

By City News Service

NBCLA

A person suspected of murder in Fresno was injured Monday in an exchange of gunfire with Pomona police officers in Montclair.

The shooting occurred about 3:35 p.m. in the area of Monte Vista Avenue and the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Montclair, according to the Pomona Police Department, which was assisting the California Highway Patrol.

Officers pulled over the suspect, who is wanted for murder in Fresno, and the suspect allegedly exited the car and fired at Pomona officers, Pomona Police Department Chief Michael Ellis tweeted.

Pomona officers returned fire and struck the suspect at least once, according to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and a firearm was recovered, police said.

