A $50,000 reward is being offered to help solve a 2016 murder.

Family and friends of 30-year-old DeAndre Hughes say they are looking for clues.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

He was shot several times in front of his home across from Magic Johnson Park on July 17, 2016.

His mother says he was he was her second child to be murdered.

"My heart is shattered," she said. "My heart is broken. Just help us. I'm begging."