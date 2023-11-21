Mysterious respiratory illness detected in dogs in LA County. Here's what to know

Health officials are investigating several cases in Los Angeles County of a mysterious canine respiratory illness similar to an ailment detected in dogs across the country.

In the 10 instances of the illness reported by veterinarians in the county since Thursday, the dogs showed signs similar to those associated with Atypical Canine Infection Respiratory Disease, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said Tuesday.

Symptoms include cough, nasal discharge, sneezing and lethargy.

The 10 dogs showed signs of Atypical Canine Infection Respiratory Disease, but tested negative for all normal respiratory ailments, the health department said. Owners of the dogs were being contacted in an effort to narrow down where the dogs may have been infected, health officials said.

"Given the lack of knowledge about the cause of this disease, veterinarians and dog owners are advised to be on the lookout for symptoms such as cough, sneezing, nasal discharge, and lethargy (lack of energy) in their dogs," the health department said Tuesday.

Cases of the new illness are being defined as occurring in animals that test negative for normal respiratory illnesses but also have at least one of three other indicators:

Chronic respiratory infection lasting more than six weeks that does not respond to antibiotics.

Chronic pneumonia that is resistant to antibiotics.

Acute pneumonia that quickly becomes severe and leads to severe illness or death.

"It seems to happen very, very quickly — to go from this cough that’s just won’t go away... and then all of a sudden they develop this pneumonia," Dr. Lindsey Ganzer, veterinarian and CEO at North Springs Veterinary Referral Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, told TODAY.com.

Dogs who are in close contact with other dogs appear most likely to contract the disease.

Owners who think their dog might have the disease should contact their veterinarian and isolate the animal at home for 28 days from the time symptoms first showed up. Health officials also recommended cleaning surfaces and animal equipment.

Atypical Canine Infection Respiratory Disease has been detected in several states, including Oregon, Colorado, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. In some cases, the illness progressed quickly within 24 to 36 hours.

In Oregon, more than 200 cases were documented since mid-August by the state's Department of Agriculture. Dogs have died, Kurt Williams, director of the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University, told the Associated Press. But he said without a clear way to define the disease or test for it, it's hard to put a number on how many died from a severe form of the infection.

He encouraged owners to make sure their dogs are up to date on vaccines.

"I think concern is fine," he told TODAY.com.

Laboratories across the country are sharing what they've learned about the disease. Los Angeles County health officials said they are coordinating with federal and state agencies to help in the investigation.

"Currently, Public Health is in case-finding mode to determine if and to what extent there is a new respiratory illness impacting dogs in Los Angeles County," the agency said in a statement. "As additional information becomes available, we will update the public."

David Needle, senior veterinary pathologist at the University of New Hampshire's New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, has been investigating the mysterious disease for almost a year. He told the Associated Press that his team has not seen a large increase in dogs dying from the illness, but encouraged owners to "decrease contact with other dogs."