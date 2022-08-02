National Night Out Events to Begin Tuesday

Annual National Night Out celebrations will begin on Tuesday, with several Southern California police departments participating.

The event, which is always held on the first Tuesday of August, was created to allow communities to build relationships with their local law enforcement officials and firefighters.

Several LA County communities will be hosting events that will include block parties with music, food, games, educational exhibits on public safety and more. Law enforcement officers will be visiting these events to hear from their communities.

Glendale, Chino Hills, Pomona, and San Gabriel are just a few of the cities that will be hosting events for Night Out.

The day first came about in 1984 after an officer introduced the idea to have a bigger celebration between law enforcement and their communities. The communities hosted festivals, parades, block parties, and more.

The event will be in person and requires a registration in order to attend.

For more information on your where your community's night out will take place, visit here.