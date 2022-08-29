Naturalization Ceremony Held at Dodger Stadium for First Time

Monday marked the first time some individuals said the pledge of allegiance, as new American citizens.

Although many have lived in the U.S. for many years they now officially citizens.

"It's a very special day. I've been in this country for 35 years and I am so excited," said Lucy Ayvazyan, a new American citizen.

Bruno Ribiro also a new citizen was one of 2,119 people who participated in a naturalization ceremony, which for the first time took place on the field at Dodger Stadium.

"It's a sign of hope. It shows my kids will be able to have a brighter future than the one I had," said Ribiro. "An easier way forward."

Legendary Dodger player turned broadcaster, Fernando Valenzuela became a citizen 7 years ago. Monday the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services honored him as an outstanding American by choice.

"In the game you get awards, but I think this one, to be an American citizen is the best for you and your family," Valenzuela said.

The heat at Dodger Stadium was definitely a factor for some who'd been sitting in the sun for nearly three hours.

"I feel good. I feel like no problem anymore. I feel excited and very hot," said Johnny Malin a new citizen at the ceremony.

Emergency crews were called near the end of the ceremony and many started leaving early in search of shade.

Others were anxious to begin their celebrations as new citizens.

For some the first order of business was to register to vote.

The ability to vote in their newly adopted country is just one of the ways Monday marked a turning point for these new American citizens.