NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Fifth Annual Help for the Hungry Campaign Kicks Off to Fight Hunger and Support Local Food Banks

NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Help For The Hungry campaign returns from November 21 through December 31 to support local food banks and help provide millions of meals to families in need throughout Southern California. Viewers can support the fight against hunger and donate any amount by texting H4H to 41444 or in person at their neighborhood Ralphs and Food 4 Less supermarkets. One hundred percent of donations go directly to regional food banks and local food pantries including Los Angeles Food Bank, Second Harvest Orange County, Feeding American Riverside/San Bernardino, and Food Share Ventura County.

For the first time, the stations will also host a food pantry to directly benefit residents of Long Beach and the surrounding area, further bolstering the stations’ impact to pay it forward locally. The food giveaway will take place on Thursday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (while supplies last) at the Foodbank of Southern California. The event has the support of more than 200 local nonprofit groups that are mobilizing thousands of residents in need, and the Long Beach Fire Department will also be in attendance helping hand out food. Other Help for the Hungry participants include Don Francisco Coffee, Goya Foods, and Baby2Baby.

“Our Help For The Hungry campaign serves a critical need, especially in underserved communities,” said Todd Mokhtari, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 President and General Manager. “Thanks to our generous viewers and retail partners, we are united to fight hunger and help provide meals to families across the Southland during the holiday season.”

Since 2018, the stations’ award-winning signature campaign has raised more than $2.2 million in donations and helped provide nearly nine million meals across Southern California. Help for the Hungry has had a profound impact on regional food banks thanks to the power of the only duopoly, bilingual stations in the region joining forces to fight hunger.

Throughout the campaign, both news outlets will report compelling stories, including extensive live coverage at the Long Beach food pantry on the morning shows, mid-day newscasts and streaming channels. Audiences can watch NBC4 on Today in LA from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., and newscasts at 11:00 a.m., 3 p.m. 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m. On Telemundo 52, tune-in to Noticiero Telemundo 52 morning newscasts at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., Noticiero Telemundo 52 al Mediodía at 12 p.m., and evening newscasts at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Viewers can also catch the news on multiple digital platforms from anywhere including the free NBCLA and Telemundo 52 apps on streaming platforms Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung TV Plus. NBC4 is also a dedicated news channel on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

For more information, visit nbcla.com/helpthehungry or telemundo52.com/comunidad. Follow @nbcla and @telemundo52 on all social media platforms for ongoing updates.