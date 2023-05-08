NBC4 Meteorologist Melissa Magee supports New Directions for Youth Charity Event

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, New Directions for Youth held its charity event to support the organizations free programs and services provided to risk youth and families in the North San Fernando Valley.

NBC4 Meteorologist Melissa Magee participated in the charity event alongside Fritz Coleman, retired meteorologist from NBC4.

Established in 1975, New Directions for Youth (NDY) is a comprehensive youth development agency that provides direct free services and programs to more than 3,000 at-risk youth and families annually. NDY has provided critically needed services to more than 200,000 youth, the majority of whom come from very low-income families residing in underserved geographic areas including North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Panorama City, North Hills, the economic Enterprise Zone of Pacoima, Sun Valley, and contiguous areas.

For more information surrounding programs and services, visit www.ndfy.org