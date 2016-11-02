NBC4 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez to Host Lung Force Walk OC on November 5

Lung Force Walk 2016_Anthony Yanez

NBC4 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez will hosted the American Lung Association LUNG FORCE Walk on November 5th at Mason Regional Park in Irvine. The walk united people across the country to stand together against lung cancer, to increase lung cancer awareness, promote research, advocate for critical funding and fight for the lives of those affected by lung cancer.
 
Did you know?

  • Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of both women and men in the U.S, and most people aren’t aware.
  • Anyone can get it — if you have lungs, you can get lung cancer, and it’s on the rise in women.
  • Every five minutes a woman in this country learns she has lung cancer
  • More than 33 million Americans suffer from asthma, COPD (which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis), and other lung diseases.

To learn more about the American Lung Association and the LUNG FORCE Walk, click here

