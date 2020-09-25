NBC4 to hold Virtual Community Forum: Your Vote Counts

Join NBC4 Anchor Colleen Williams on Oct. 1, 2020 at noon for NBC4's virtual community forum to discuss the voting process for this year's general election on Nov. 3.

The discussion will cover important dates and deadlines to be aware of; details on how, when and where to vote; and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions during the livestream.

Williams will be joined by Marilú Guevara, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Los Angeles; Dean Logan, who oversees the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk; and Marsha Mitchell, Director of Communications at Community Coalition based in South Los Angeles.

To watch the forum, visit NBCLA.com and NBC4's digital platforms including @NBCLA on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Viewers can submit questions on Facebook in the comments section.