Little Tokyo

New Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground in Little Tokyo

A new affordable housing project broke ground in Little Tokyo that is expected to house hundreds of individuals living on Skid Row.

By Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new affordable housing project in Little Tokyo near Skid Row broke ground in LA, to use about half of a 175-unit development on housing those facing homelessness.

Organizers say Mayor Karen Bass helped stream-line this affordable housing project which has been in the works since 2019.

Members of the Little Tokyo Service Center broke ground on the "Umeya Project" at the intersection of Little Tokyo and Skid Row neighborhoods in LA. The group says they've been working to re-develop the iconic Umeya Rice Cake Company factory and warehouse into a 175-unit mixed-use development project.

Karen Bass 6 hours ago

Mayor Bass Set to Unveil New Spending Plan for LA

Los Angeles Apr 14

City Council Moves Forward with Plan to Create More Affordable Housing

LADWP Mar 14

LADWP OKs Pilot Program for Expediting Affordable Housing Developments

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The building will feature more than a 100 studios, 60 one-bedroom units and about a dozen two-bedroom units for low-income households and those facing homelessness.

The project aligns with the mayor's goal to housie 17,000 people during her first year in office.

The units are expected to become available in about two years through pre-application, lottery and or an interview process. More information on eligibility will become available next year.

Additional services will be provided to those making the transition into permanent housing.

This article tagged under:

Little TokyohomelessnessSkid Row
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us