New Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground in Little Tokyo

A new affordable housing project in Little Tokyo near Skid Row broke ground in LA, to use about half of a 175-unit development on housing those facing homelessness.

Organizers say Mayor Karen Bass helped stream-line this affordable housing project which has been in the works since 2019.

Members of the Little Tokyo Service Center broke ground on the "Umeya Project" at the intersection of Little Tokyo and Skid Row neighborhoods in LA. The group says they've been working to re-develop the iconic Umeya Rice Cake Company factory and warehouse into a 175-unit mixed-use development project.

The building will feature more than a 100 studios, 60 one-bedroom units and about a dozen two-bedroom units for low-income households and those facing homelessness.

The project aligns with the mayor's goal to housie 17,000 people during her first year in office.

The units are expected to become available in about two years through pre-application, lottery and or an interview process. More information on eligibility will become available next year.

Additional services will be provided to those making the transition into permanent housing.